BRIEF-Goldman's Blankfein: Next Goldman CEO likely now at Goldman

Dec 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * CEO Blankfein: U.S. fiscal cliff deal most likely at last minute * Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein: people are "complacent" about risk of higher interest

rates * Goldman's Blankfein: "close to 100 percent" chance next goldman CEO now works

at Goldman

