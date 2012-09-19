版本:
Goldman Sachs' Blankfein sees world economy muddling through

TORONTO, Sept 19 The world economy will "muddle through", Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday, but he warned that growth problems in Europe and China and a possible breakup of the euro zone could make doing so a lot more difficult.

"I think the biggest problem that Europe has is growth and the tail risk problem is a real go-off-the-rail, bust-up of the euro," Blankfein told a business audience in Toronto.

On China, he said the biggest risk is that the economy will have a hard landing. "I'm very confident in the outcome but you have to recognize ... one of the risks of the world that instead of providing a lot of extra demand, China disappoints, but it won't be for a long time if it does."

