UPDATE 1-Goldman's Petershill II fund takes stake in hedge fund Caxton

LONDON/BOSTON Oct 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has bought a 10 percent stake in hedge fund Caxton
Associates, its third investment for its recently launched
Petershill II fund, two sources familiar with the move said on
Wednesday.
Caxton, founded 31 years ago by Bruce Kovner, manages
roughly $8 billion in currencies and interest rates around the
world and has returned an average 13 percent per year to
clients, people familiar with the fund said.
Petershill II, which was launched earlier this year, plans
to take equity stakes in established hedge funds with a strong
track record.
Caxton and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for
comment.
Three years ago, Kovner handed the helm to Andrew Law, his
long-time chief investment officer, making for one of the
smoothest handovers to a new generation in the $3 trillion hedge
fund industry.
So-called global macro hedge funds like Caxton have had a
difficult time this year as a handful of prominent managers have
misread global investment trends. Caxton's returns recently
improved with a well-timed bet on the U.S. dollar, but it
remains down about 2 percent through the end of September.
In addition to Caxton, Goldman Sachs has made investments
with credit hedge fund Knighthead Capital Management and equity
long/short fund Pelham Capital.
The Petershill II fund aims to raise $1 billion and plans to
make another investment by the end of the year. It said earlier
that it would take stakes of 10 percent to 20 percent in
established hedge funds with a strong track record.
There was no information on how much Goldman Sachs spent for
the Caxton stake, which people familiar with the matter said
could be raised to as much as 20 percent over time.
The current Petershill follows on the heels of the first
Petershill fund, which delivered an average return of 10 percent
after fees since being launched in 2007. The fund had some big
winners including an investment in Winton Capital but it also
had some misses including an investment made in Level Global, a
hedge fund forced to shut down during the U.S. government's
insider trading investigation, and a stake in Shumway Capital
which shut down in 2011.
