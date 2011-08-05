Some Goldman clients faced trade processing delays

* Some Goldman clients could not access trading data
* 95 percent of information available by 7 a.m.
* All clients had access by time of market open
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Some Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) clients who pushed trades through its clearing division
during the market rout on Thursday were unable to access
information about their positions the following morning.
In the wee hours of Friday, clients trying to view their
custody reports on the Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing web
site were faced with a message explaining that reports were
being delayed due to slow processing.
By 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT), 95 percent of clients'
information was available and the rest was accessible by the
time the market opened, Goldman spokesman David Wells said.
Wells attributed the delays to heavy volumes in stock and
options trading the previous session, as major U.S. stock
indexes tumbled more than 4 percent.
In Thursday's sharp stock market drop, options trading hit
a record of 36.1 contracts, according to the Options Clearing
Corp, while nearly 14 billion shares changed hands on the New
York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq -- about 85 percent
higher than the daily average of 7.5 billion.
Goldman's message spooked some nervous traders who were
trying to get a handle on their trading books and place bets
ahead of Friday's market open. Five Goldman trading clients
contacted by Reuters said their custody reports were ready at
or before 8 a.m.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)