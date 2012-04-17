版本:
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Goldman commodities risk flat in Q1 vs Q4

By Barani Krishnan	
    April 17 Goldman Sachs' commodities
trading risk was flat in the first quarter versus the fourth,
making it the second Wall Street bank to keep risk levels steady
as raw materials prices saw slight gains on the average for the
period.  	
    Goldman's value-at-risk in commodities averaged $26 million
per day, the same as in the fourth quarter and down sharply from
$37 million in the first quarter of 2011, the closely watched
U.S. investment bank said in quarterly results issued on
Tuesday.	
    Value-at-Risk, or VaR, is an industry term for the maximum
amount of money a financial institution is willing to lose on a
day for trading a particular asset class.	
    Goldman's rival JPMorgan Chase reported last week
that its commodities VaR barely changed in the first quarter,
averaging $21 million versus the $20 million in the fourth
quarter. JPMorgan's risk levels in commodities were, however, at
their highest since the third quarter of 2009, indicating the
big push it had made toward the asset class in the past two
years.	
    Commodity prices in the first quarter notched their second
straight quarterly gain although gains were modest on average.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which tracks 19
mostly U.S.-traded commodity futures markets, finished the
quarter up 1 percent after steep price gains in gasoline,
soybeans and copper were offset by sharp drops in natural gas
and coffee.	
    Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, once the biggest
names in commodities trading, have shuttered proprietary trading
desks in anticipation of tighter U.S. regulation aimed at
curbing speculation after the financial crisis.	
    While Goldman and Morgan Stanley were cutting back in
commodities, their rival JPMorgan achieved record revenues above
$2.8 billion from commodities last year, building up its
presence through a series of acquisitions.     	
    For the first quarter as a whole, Goldman's earnings fell
from a year earlier but were better than many analysts had
anticipated, thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and
better-than-expected investment banking and trading revenues. It
earned $3.92 per share for the quarter, versus $4.38 in the
year-ago period. 	
    Commodities VaR at leading Wall Street banks over the past
two years(in $ millions):         	
                             Average commodities VaR by quarter 	
                                  	
               1Q12 4Q11  3Q11  2Q11  1Q11 4Q10  3Q10 2Q10  1Q10	
Goldman Sachs   26   26   25    39    37    23   29    32    49 	
JPMorgan Chase  21   20   15    16    13    14   13    20    15 	
Morgan Stanley  n/a  28   32    29    33    26   30    29    27 	
*Citigroup      n/a  n/a  22    25    23    27   26    21    18 
 	
*Bank of America n/a n/a  15.7  23.7  23.9 17.7 19.4  23.2 22.2 	
   	
* Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have announced
first and fourth quarter results but report their VaR numbers
later, in separate filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.

