Goldman Sachs Q2 commodities risk down 23 percent from Q1

July 17 Goldman Sachs' commodities trading risk fell 23 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, company results showed on Tuesday, as tough markets sidelined many investors in oil, metals and agriculture.

The Wall Street investment bank said its Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $20 million per day in the three months to June, versus the $26 million averaged in the first quarter.

VaR is an industry measure used by investment banks to gauge their exposure to a particular asset class. It is an important consideration for trading and hedging decisions.

Goldman Sachs' commodities VaR for the second quarter was also down by nearly half from the $39 million averaged in the second quarter of 2011.