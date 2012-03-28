UPDATE 1-Goldman cuts commodities to neutral from overweight

* Maintains overweight commodities outlook on 12-month
horizon
* Keeps 3,6 and 12-month gold price outlook
March 28 Goldman Sachs on Wednesday said it was
shifting its recommendation on commodities to "neutral" from
"overweight" on a near-term horizon, as most commodity markets
including copper, crude oil and soybeans have reached the
brokerage's near-term targets.
Goldman, however, said it remains overweight on a 12-month
horizon, with an expected return of 10 percent.
"We believe that the macro environment is likely to soften
in second quarter with few near-term upside catalysts other than
increased tensions in the Middle East," Goldman said in a note
to clients.
Goldman said it was maintaining its long recommendations on
New York Mercantile Exchange crude oil benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) and gold.
"These recommendations are based not on improving
fundamentals, but rather on relative value - WTI is expected to
converge to Brent as logistical issues are resolved and
gold is expected to converge to real interest rates."
The investment bank also reiterated its outlook for gold
prices in 2012 and its 3, 6 and 12 month forecasts of $1,785,
$1,840 and $1,940 per troy ounce, respectively.
Goldman, however said, the continued strong US economic data
poses growing risk to its forecast for rising gold prices.
"We reiterate our view that at current price levels gold
remains a compelling trade but not a long-term investment, and
we continue to recommend a long position in Dec-12 COMEX gold
futures."