Goldman Q3 commodities trading risk down sharply

NEW YORK Oct 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) commodities trading risk fell sharply in the third quarter as Wall Street's top investment bank reported weaker-than-expected earnings.

Value at Risk (VaR) for commodities at Goldman averaged $25 million per day in the third quarter versus $39 million in the second quarter and $29 million in the third quarter of 2010, the group's financial results released Tuesday showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by John Picinich)