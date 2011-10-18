Goldman Q3 commodities trading risk down sharply

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Q4 earnings per share C$0.58
* Toromont announces 2016 results and 6% increase in quarterly dividend
NEW YORK Oct 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) commodities trading risk fell sharply in the third quarter as Wall Street's top investment bank reported weaker-than-expected earnings.
Value at Risk (VaR) for commodities at Goldman averaged $25 million per day in the third quarter versus $39 million in the second quarter and $29 million in the third quarter of 2010, the group's financial results released Tuesday showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by John Picinich)
* Toromont announces 2016 results and 6% increase in quarterly dividend
* Clean Energy Fuels -on Feb. 6 signed negotiated note repurchase agreement with one of its directors and significant stockholders, t. Boone pickens
* Parex announces executive and board of directors appointments