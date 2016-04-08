UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs pays CEO Blankfein $22.6 mln for 2015

(Adds compensation details)
By Richa Naidu and Olivia Oran
April 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc paid
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $22.6 million for 2015,
according to a regulatory filing on Friday, marking his first
pay decline in four years.
Blankfein received $24 million for 2014.
On top of his salary and other awards, Blankfein is eligible
to receive a total of $7 million based on the bank's performance
over the next eight years as part of Goldman's long-term
performance incentive plan, the filing to the Securities and
Exchange Commission showed.
The compensation included stock awards of $13.9 million and
a bonus of $6.3 million. (1.usa.gov/1UNsQBR)
Goldman also paid Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz
and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn total compensation of $21
million, it said.
Goldman's compensation committee had determined that each
executive's total 2015 pay should be reduced by 4 to 5 percent
from the prior year, as a result of challenging financial
markets and increased costs related to regulatory requirements,
it said.
The decision factored in a payment of over $5 billion to
settle U.S. regulators' claims that Goldman had misled investors
of mortgage bonds sold between 2005 and 2007, it added.
Goldman told shareholders to vote against a shareholder
proposal that required that the bank's chairman be an
independent board member, the filing showed.
Shares of Goldman Sachs declined 8 percent in 2015, making
it the second worst performer among the big U.S. banks after
Morgan Stanley, which slumped 18 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, said on Thursday that it had raised CEO Jamie Dimon's
2015 pay package to $27 million. Arch rival Morgan Stanley said
last week that it had cut CEO James Gorman's compensation to
$22.1 million from $23.3 million.
