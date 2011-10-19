New Issue-Goldman Sachs sells $500 mln notes

Oct 19 Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) on Wednesday sold $500 million of $25 par senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER:GOLDMAN SACHS AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.50 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2061 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25.00 FIRST PAY 02/1/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/26/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A