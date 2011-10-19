版本:
New Issue-Goldman Sachs sells $500 mln notes

  Oct 19 Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on Wednesday sold
$500 million of $25 par senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
  The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
 Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.
BORROWER:GOLDMAN SACHS
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 6.50 PCT     MATURITY 11/01/2061
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 25.00     FIRST PAY 02/1/2012
MOODY'S A1        YIELD N/A           SETTLEMENT 10/26/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

