Goldman Sachs to close Global Alpha fund

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N)
told investors that it will shut down its Global Alpha fund at
the end of the month, after the portfolio lost more than 13
percent this year, two people familiar with the matter said.
The fund, which relies on computer models to make big bets
on interest rates and currencies, had once been the crown jewel
in Goldman's quantitative hedge fund group.
The losses at Global Alpha, which had roughly $1.7 billion
in assets at the end of June, come exactly four years after the
fund had previously stumbled with double digit losses in
August. This year, however, Goldman is mostly alone with its
losses as other so-called quant funds are performing relatively
well.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)