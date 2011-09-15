UPDATE 2-Goldman to close Global Alpha fund after losses

* Goldman's Global Alpha fund down 13 pct year-to-date
* Many other quant funds performing well
* Global Alpha has performed poorly before in 2007
(Adds details of Global Alpha's decline)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) is shuttering a well-known hedge fund that relies on
computer-driven trading strategies after the portfolio rang up
a hefty loss this year.
Goldman told investors in the roughly $1.6 billion Global
Alpha fund the news on Thursday, one day after it announced a
management shake-up at the fund that had been the crown jewel
of its quantitative trading business. The fund will be closed
in the next few weeks.
Global Alpha had tumbled 13 percent by early September,
delivering a far worse performance than other hedge funds that
rely on computer programs to quickly take advantage of
opportunities in the market, people familiar with the number
said. These types of funds are supposed to move quickly in and
out of stocks, bonds, currencies and other assets and exit
positions before losses accrue.
This is the second time in four years the Global Alpha fund
-- once one of Goldman's biggest with $12 billion in assets --
has suffered big losses and its performance raises questions
about the ability of Goldman Sachs to manage quantitative
strategies for its wealthy clients.
In fact, people familiar with Goldman Sachs have said the
company's decision to liquidate Global Alpha signals its
decision to exit quantitative hedge fund strategies altogether.
The firm still manages billions in quantitative mutual funds.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Even though Goldman's Global Alpha fund is in the red, most
other other quantitative hedge funds are up or are flat for the
year. The average quant fund is down less than 1 percent over
that period, according to performance tracking service Hedge
Fund Research Inc.
Mark Carhart, the man who managed the Global Alpha fund
with Raymond Iwanowski for more than a decade until 2009, has
gained 7 percent net of fees this year at his new hedge fund
Kepos Capital, a person familiar with his numbers said.
The new turmoil at Global Alpha comes almost four years to
the day after the fund lost 22.5 percent in August 2007, during
the early days of the financial crisis. Those losses prompted
investors to pull money out.
Even though the fund's performance steadied with a 4
percent gain in 2008 and raced ahead with a 30 percent increase
in 2009, assets never recovered. By the time Carhart and
Iwanowski left in 2009, the fund had shrunk to $4 billion from
its $12 billion peak. Soon after the pair retired, assets
shriveled further to about $2 billion. The fund neither gained
nor lost money last year, delivering a zero return.
The quantitative group has been beset by departures for
some time. More than two dozen left this year alone, people
familiar with the numbers said.
On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Asset Management sent a letter
to Global Alpha investors notifying them that Katinka
Domotorffy, the head of the group's quantitative investment
strategies, would retire at year's end. The letter, a copy of
which was obtained by Reuters, did not discuss the poor
performance of the Global Alpha fund. [ID:nS1E78D28Q]
DEJA VU AGAIN
What may have hit the Goldman fund especially hard were the
unexpected stock market sell offs in early August and recent
currency market fluctuations in the wake of the Swiss National
Bank's decision to halt the rise of the Swiss franc, people
familiar with the fund's models said.
Andrew Schneider, president and CEO of Global Hedge Fund
Advisors, said the first half of September has been brutal for
some large hedge funds, due to unpredictable moves in market
direction.
"The volatility has been so high; if you're wrong,
especially if you're using margin or leverage, your returns are
going to be extremely poor," said Schneider.
Other quantitative hedge funds, however, fared better.
James Simons' Renaissance Technologies' Renaissance
Institutional Equities fund has gained more than 25 percent
this year, said a person familiar with the fund run by the math
professor turned hedge fund manager. Another quant fund, QuantZ
Capital Management, for instance, is up 12.8 percent through
Sept. 6, according to a letter sent to investors.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Katya Wachtel in New York; editing by Matthew Goldstein,
Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)