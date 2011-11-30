Goldman raises $600 mln to invest in start-up hedge funds - WSJ

Nov 29 Goldman Sachs has raised
$600 million from clients such as pension funds, wealthy
families and large institutions for a new fund that would
provide start-up money to hedge-fund managers, the Wall Street
Journal said.
Goldman plans investments in eight to 10 new hedge funds, to
get them up and running, the Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Each hedge fund can expect to receive between $75 million
and $150 million from Goldman's fund, which is expected to raise
about $1 billion in total, the WSJ said.
Goldman stands to gain fees on the total amount managed by
the fund, and also from business the hedge funds will do with
the bank's trading unit, the report said.
Goldman Sachs representatives declined to comment to the
Journal. The bank could not immediately be reached by Reuters
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.