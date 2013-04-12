UPDATE 3-Goldman CEO Blankfein got 75 percent compensation boost in 2012

By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, April 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
board awarded Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein a 75
percent increase in compensation, to $21 million, for 2012 -
including pay, bonus and restricted stock award.
His pay was unchanged at $2 million, but both his cash bonus
and stock award almost doubled to $5.7 million and $13.3
million, respectively.
But a summary compensation table in Goldman's proxy - the
standard format for reporting executive pay - tells a different
story because Blankfein's stock awards were not granted until
January 2013.
That calculation shows Blankfein receiving $13.3 million in
compensation last year, an 18 percent drop from 2011. The figure
includes stock awards from prior years that were paid out in
2012, as well as $323,514 in benefits and other perks.
Additionally, Goldman's board decided to extend the period
of time that top executives have to capitalize on long-term
incentive awards from 2011 by five years, from December 2013 to
December 2018. Under those long-term plans, executives can get
up to 150 percent of such awards if Goldman's average return on
equity over the time period reaches at least 15 percent.
In explaining its bonus awards, Goldman's board called
Blankfein a "strong leader" who demonstrated commitment to the
bank and its clients, and understood nuances of its business
strategy.
The Wall Street bank's earnings nearly tripled last year,
due in large part to a major cost-cutting effort as trading and
dealmaking volumes remained muted. Its shares rose 41 percent in
2012 and are up a further 17 percent this year, based on
Thursday's closing price of $149.07.
Compensation for other named executives in Goldman's proxy -
Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, former Chief Financial
Officer David Viniar and Vice Chairmen J. Michael Evans and John
Weinberg - showed similar trends: higher pay awarded for their
work in 2012 but pay cuts according to technical calculations.
In addition to compensation, Goldman's proxy outlined
distributions made to executives from investment funds managed
by the Wall Street bank. Blankfein received $29.8 million and
other senior executives received anywhere from $125,000 to $28.3
million.
The proxy filing also included a shareholder proposal from a
Chicago attorney named Eric Fogel who owns $2,000 worth of stock
and argues that Goldman ought to pursue a merger or outright
sale to increase shareholder value.
Other shareholder proposals suggest the bank disclose more
information about its lobbying activities, create a human rights
committee and allow shareholders to nominate new board members.
Goldman recommended that shareholders vote against those
proposals.