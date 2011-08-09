Goldman lowers legal loss estimate by $700 million

* Cuts legal loss estimate to $2 billion from $2.7 billion
* Discloses EU price fixing probe, lawsuit in South Korea
* Says S&P downgrade impact may be 'material and adverse'
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
has reduced its estimate for future legal costs by $700 million
but said it expects such expenses to "remain high" for the
foreseeable future.
The U.S. investment bank, in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday, forecast $2.0 billion in "reasonably possible losses"
related to a slew of litigation it faces, down from an estimate
of $2.7 billion three months ago.
Goldman and some its employees are the target of several
government investigations and private lawsuits in the United
States and abroad, many stemming from actions the bank took
leading up to the financial crisis.
Other disclosures in the filing included Goldman's being
targeted by a European Commission probe into price fixing for
power cables, and a criminal complaint in South Korea filed
against current and former Goldman employees involved in the
sale of a mortgage-backed derivative product to Heungkuk Fire &
Marine Insurance Co in 2007.
Goldman also updated the status of a variety of other legal
proceedings, from its sale and marketing of auction-rate
securities to a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit
filed by three former female employees.
Goldman has already settled some lawsuits, including a $10
million settlement with Massachusetts state regulators over the
bank's research distribution practices.
"Given the range of litigation and investigations presently
under way, our litigation expenses can be expected to remain
high," Goldman said in its 10-Q filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Separately, the bank said it was unable to predict the
ultimate impact of the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S.
long-term credit rating but said "it might be material and
adverse" to the financial market.
The bank also said it experienced trading losses on 15 days
during the second quarter, compared with eight days and two
days, respectively, for rivals Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).
On 25 of 63 trading days, Goldman's trading results stayed
in a narrow range of $25 million above or below zero. It lost
more than $100 million on just one day and brought in $100
million in revenue on just four days.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)