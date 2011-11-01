Goldman's head of Latin American business retires

* Retires after almost 40 years at firm
NEW YORK Nov 1 Kevin Kennedy, the head of the
Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) Latin American group, will retire
at the end of this year after an almost four decade career with
the firm, according to a memo sent to employees Tuesday.
Kennedy, who is a member of Goldman's management committee
and co-chairs the Commitments Committee, joined the securities
firm in 1974.
A Goldman spokesperson confirmed the move, but declined
further comment.
"Kevin's commitment to the firm, his outstanding service to
our clients and his impact on our people over the course of
almost four decades is the legacy he leaves to future
generations of Goldman Sachs," Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said in the internal memo
announcing Kennedy's retirement.
Stephen Scherr will succeed Kennedy as head of Latin
America and will continue in his role as global head of
financing. Scherr, who joined Goldman in 1993, previously ran
the Americas financing business and was also chief operating
officer of the investment bank. He also spent time working in
the firm's currency and commodities division, and in the media,
entertainment and technology group.
Andrew Chisolm will assume the role of co-chair of the
Commitments Committee, which oversees Goldman's global equity
capital raising, alongside Gregg Lemkau. Chisolm will remain
co-head of the financial institutions group,
Kennedy served as Goldman's head of corporate finance
between 1988 and 1994 before being appointed to run investment
banking in the Americas. In 2001, he was tapped to run the
firm's new Human Capital Management Division. He has headed up
the Latin America business since 2008.
