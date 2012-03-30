UPDATE 2-Goldman to take India charm offensive to Delhi

* Board meets amid "muppetgate," leadership questions
* India a difficult market for investment banks
* India banking fee pool fell by a third last year
By Henry Foy and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 30 Executives of U.S. investment
bank G oldman Sachs a re due to take their Indian charm
offensive to the capital, New Delhi, on Friday, sources said,
after courting business leaders and holding their fir st annual
board meeting in the country.
The Goldman board held the meeting in Mumbai on Thursday
a gainst a d eteriorating economic and political backdrop in
India, where bu siness i s slow, economic growth has cooled an d
regulation ha s become a minefield for foreign investors.
Still smarting from knocks to its own reputation, the Wall
Street firm's director closeted themselves on an upper floor of
Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel, which was heavily damaged in a
2008 militant attack on the financial capital.
Goldman showed the adverse publicity has not weakened its
pulling power, as the board used the event to host a lunch
meeting for prominent Indian business leaders.
Industrialists including Mukesh Ambani, Asia's
second-richest man, according to Forbes, and chairman of
Reliance Industries ; and Ratan Tata, head of India's
biggest business house, the Tata group, which also owns the Taj
hotel chain, were also due to have met the executives, sources
said.
Both companies, as well as Goldman, declined to comment.
Goldman Chief Executive and Chairman Lloyd Blankfein, Chief
Operating Officer Gary Cohn and the rest of the Goldman
entourage were due to travel on Friday to New Delhi, the sources
added.
Board meetings rarely generate this much attention, but for
Goldman, the India event comes amid a flurry of news, and media
were kept at a distance.
Goldman, long Wall Street's dominant investment bank, has
become a lightning rod for criticism of the financial industry
in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
The unwelcome spotlight was trained on it again this month
when a mid-level executive resigned and fired off a blistering
attack on the firm in a New York Times op-ed on March 14,
describing a "toxic and destructive" culture motivated by greed.
Greg Smith's scathing remarks, in which he said he'd heard
executives refer to clients as "muppets", have prompted an
outpouring of criticism, ridicule and defence of Goldman.
Earlier this month, it was accused of conflict of interest
for advising El Paso Corp on its sale to Kinder Morgan
, while being a significant shareholder in Kinder.
Blankfein responded to Smith's letter by urging Goldman
employees to reach out to clients to reassure them, saying the
firm had support from CEOs all over the world.
Also fuelling speculation around the meeting is a possible
plan to separate Blankfein's CEO and chairman roles, a move long
sought by outside investor groups who believe separating those
positions enables better corporate governance.
However, pressure for such a move eased after one of the
largest U.S. labor unions said on Tuesday it had withdrawn a
shareholder proposal to split the chairman and CEO jobs after
Goldman agreed to alter its board structure.
TOUGH MARKET
As hotel staff milled around the ornate lobby in bright red
saris or dark blue suits on Thursday, security personnel began
to stand around the lobby as staff asked journalists to leave.
Indian-born Lakshmi Mittal, chairman and CEO of
ArcelorMittal and a Goldman director since 2008, would
not comment on the meeting's agenda or whether the board had
discussed the separation of Blankfein's roles, when questioned
by reporters in the hotel lobby.
Goldman declined to give any details on the India meeting.
A source previously told Reuters the U.S. bank had scheduled
it in India in a sign of its "commitment" to the emerging
market.
It was Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman Jim O'Neill
who coined the term BRIC - Brazil, Russia, India and China - to
signal the economic promise of the developing nations.
But India's once-scorching economy grew at just 6.1 percent
in the December quarter, its slowest in nearly three years, and
deal flows have been sluggish for more than year, with banks
cutting jobs. Even in flush times, India is a notoriously tough
investment banking market, with fierce competition and low fees.
Meanwhile, Goldman has yet to receive a commercial banking
licence after applying two years ago, which means it cannot
engage in foreign exchange and commodity trading in the country.
Goldman earned $15.3 million in fees on share and bond
offerings and M&A advisory last year in India, fifth among
foreign banks and seventh overall, according to Thomson Reuters.
India's fee pool is small compared to other major Asian
markets, hitting $254.3 million last year, down about one-third
from a year earlier.
Last year, Goldman bought India's Benchmark Asset Management
Co and appointed veteran commercial banker Sonjoy Chatterjee as
head of its India business.