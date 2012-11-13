UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs shutting South Korea asset management unit

By Joyce Lee and Nishant Kumar
SEOUL/HONG KONG Nov 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is quitting the South Korean asset management business
just five years after entering the highly competitive market,
the firm's Hong Kong-based spokesman said on Tuesday.
South Korea, Asia's third-biggest asset management market,
is dominated by domestic institutions and wafer-thin profit
margins have made it difficult for companies with sub-scale
operations to make an impact.
Goldman's decision to wind down its asset management
operations comes at a time when ING Groep NV is
struggling to find a buyer for its Asia investment management
unit, which includes South Korean operations.
Goldman's unit manages about $4 billion in assets and has
about 40 staff. While the fate of staff is not clear, the Hong
Kong spokesman said Goldman will try to absorb them in other
parts of the company.
"Our expectations for the local Korean asset management
business have not been met," Niklas Ekholm, a London-based
spokesman for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a separate
statement.
Goldman will continue to invest in South Korea through its
offshore funds management unit, the Hong Kong spokesman added.
Goldman moved into the South Korean market by acquiring a joint
venture between Macquarie Group and local firm IMM
Investment Management.