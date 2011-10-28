Australia fund files new suit seeking over $1 bln from Goldman

(Please note language in 6th paragraph may be offensive to some readers)

SYDNEY Oct 28 An Australian fund has filed a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court seeking more than $1 billion in damages from Goldman Sachs , accusing the investment bank of selling it risky debt it expected would tumble in value.

In July, Goldman Sachs won the dismissal of a lawsuit in a district court after the judge found the Basis Yield Alpha Fund failed to sufficiently show that its investment in the Timberwolf 2007-1 collateralized debt obligation was a "domestic" transaction.

Basis Capital managed the Basis Yield Alpha Fund.

The fund, which is under voluntary liquidation, alleged in the new lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created the securities to get toxic mortgage-backed securities off the books and then to bet against them. Basis Yield detailed the new lawsuit in a statement on Friday.

Timberwolf was among the securities cited in a scathing U.S. Senate panel report in April that faulted Goldman, Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and others for hawking debt they expected to perform poorly.

That report said Goldman kept marketing Timberwolf even after Thomas Montag, a top executive who now runs investment banking at Bank of America Corp , told a colleague in an email that Timberwolf was "one shitty deal"

In a statement on Friday, Goldman Sachs denied any wrongdoing.

"We believe that we acted appropriately and refute in the strongest possible terms any suggestion that Basis Capital was misled in any way. Basis Capital advertised itself as one of the world's most experienced hedge funds and CDO investors," Goldman said.

Timberwolf had been marketed in the spring of 2007 as a $1 billion investment-grade product, and in June Basis Yield bought $100 million of "triple-A" and "double-A" rated securities at 81 cents on the dollar.

But Basis Yield has said it did not know there was then an "increased urgency" at Goldman to sell the securities, reflected in the "ginormous" credits it offered sales staff, because the bank feared CDOs would plunge in value. Losses quickly mounted, and Basis Yield began liquidating just two months after its investment. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)