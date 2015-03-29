MOVES-Goldman's co-chairman of investment banking division to retire

NEW YORK, March 29 Gordon Dyal, the co-chairman of Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, has decided to retire, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Dyal has been with the company for 16 years, according to the memo.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

The memo, signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, highlighted Dyal's role in leading merger transactions and building relationships with clients globally.

"During his career, Gordon has played a critical role in building our Investment Banking franchise, helping to establish the firm's leadership position across many markets," the memo read.

Dyal was previously the global head of mergers and acquisitions before assuming his current role in 2011. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Eric Walsh)