MOVES-Goldman's co-chairman of investment banking division to retire

NEW YORK, March 29 Gordon Dyal, the co-chairman
of Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, has decided to
retire, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.
Dyal has been with the company for 16 years, according to
the memo.
The news was first reported by the Financial Times.
The memo, signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and
Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, highlighted Dyal's role in
leading merger transactions and building relationships with
clients globally.
"During his career, Gordon has played a critical role in
building our Investment Banking franchise, helping to establish
the firm's leadership position across many markets," the memo
read.
Dyal was previously the global head of mergers and
acquisitions before assuming his current role in 2011.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Eric Walsh)