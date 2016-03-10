MOVES-Goldman's private equity pioneer Sanjeev Mehra to retire

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Sanjeev Mehra, one of the pioneers of the private equity business at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will retire after nearly 30 years of service, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.
Mehra, who was vice chairman of global private equity in the bank's merchant banking division, will become an advisory director.
One of the founding members of Goldman's private equity business in 1990, Mehra was also instrumental in its success and growth.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
