版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 06:28 BJT

New Issue- Goldman Sachs sells $1.75 bln of notes in 2 parts

Nov 15 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc on
Thursday sold $1.75 billion of medium-term notes and
floating-rate notes, respectively, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: GOLDMAN SACHS

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    11/21/2014
               + 100 BPS   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/21/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/23/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH SINGLE-A  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 

TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 1.6 PCT     MATURITY    11/23/2015
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.918   FIRST PAY   06/23/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 1.628 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/23/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐