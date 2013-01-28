Goldman Sachs financial services dealmaker set to leave- sources

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 28 Veteran Goldman Sachs
dealmaker Luigi Rizzo, managing director of European financial
mergers and acquisitions, is to leave the U.S. investment bank,
five people familiar with his departure told Reuters.
Rizzo, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 and became a partner
in 2008, has worked on some of Europe's biggest bank deals.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Goldman's financial institutions team in Europe has advised
on a range of major transactions, including a recapitalisation
plan for Spain's Bankia, Barclays' deal with
ABSA in South Africa and a three-way merger of Spain's
Liberbank, Ibercaja and Cajatres.
Rizzo might take on another role in corporate finance, some
of the people said. Rizzo did not respond to an email seeking
comment.
Investment banks around the world face shrinking revenues
and rising costs from tighter regulation in the wake of the
financial crisis.
Goldman has been cutting staff to reduce costs because of
the weak revenue environment. The U.S. bank said earlier this
month it would pay about 38 percent of its revenue to employees,
the second lowest percentage since the bank went public.
Goldman ranked No. 1 in mergers and acquisitions globally in
2012.