UPDATE 1-Trial of ex-Goldman trader about 'Wall Street greed' -SEC

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 15 The trial of former Goldman
Sachs bond trader Fabrice Tourre was about "Wall Street greed,"
a lawyer for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said as
the trial began on Monday.
The SEC accuses Tourre of misleading investors in a mortgage
investment called Abacus 2007-AC1 by not telling them that a
hedge fund was involved in selecting the underlying assets and
betting against it.
Matthew Martens, a lawyer for the SEC, told the jury the
deal Tourre put together was "secretly designed to maximize the
potential it would fail" to the benefit of the hedge fund, which
made about $1 billion.
"In the end, Wall Street greed drove Mr. Tourre to lie and
deceive," Martens said.
But Pamela Chepiga, a lawyer for Tourre, countered that the
SEC was trying to turn her client into a "scapegoat."
"This is not a case about whether you approve or disapprove
of Wall Street," she said.
The trial, scheduled to last three weeks, stems from a
lawsuit the SEC filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Tourre in 2010.
Tourre, who is no longer with Goldman and is earning a
doctorate in economics at the University of Chicago, is on trial
alone after Goldman agreed to pay a $550 million settlement in
July 2010.
Tourre, wearing a black suit and orange tie, sat with his
counsel as the lawyers made their opening arguments. He did not
speak during Monday's proceedings, although he is expected to
testify later in the trial.
'TRICKERY AND HALF-TRUTHS'
The SEC contends Tourre, at the time a vice president at
Goldman, failed to disclose that Paulson & Co Inc, the hedge
fund run by billionaire John Paulson, was involved in picking
mortgage securities tied to the Abacus investment and that it
was also shorting, or betting against, it.
Martens said Tourre, the principal Goldman employee involved
in the Abacus deal, had a duty to be truthful with investors.
Instead, he hid "critical information" in order to get them to
buy in.
Tourre also misled ACA Capital Holdings Inc, a third-party
firm ostensibly brought in to select the securities included in
the CDO, into believing that Paulson was an equity investor in
Abacus rather than taking a short position, Martens said.
The SEC contends ACA would not have participated had it
known Paulson was betting against the investment. A different
firm decided not to participate as ACA's portfolio selection
agent when Tourre told it Paulson was going short, Martens said.
"His solution was trickery and half-truths," he said. "His
solution was securities fraud."
Martens also displayed a much-cited email sent on Jan. 23,
2007, by Tourre to his girlfriend at the time, saying of the
financial markets that the "whole building is about to collapse
anytime now."
"Only potential survivor, the fabulous Fab ... standing in
the middle of all these complex, highly leveraged, exotic trades
he created without necessarily understanding all of the
implications of those monstruosities!!!" the email said.
Investors lost more than $1 billion after almost all the
securities tied to the transaction were downgraded, the SEC
says. Paulson earned about the same amount thanks to his bet,
the SEC says.
Goldman made $15 million in fees on the deal, Martens said.
'NOTHING WRONG'
Chepiga, Tourre's lawyer, countered in her own opening
arguments that her client had not misled investors or ACA.
She said ACA knew at the time that Paulson was widely
reported to be engaged in an aggressive bet against the U.S.
housing market after setting up two funds to short subprime
investments in 2006.
"ACA knew Paulson took the opposite view," she said.
ACA, not Paulson, picked the securities tied to Abacus, she
said, adding that ACA rejected dozens of securities that Paulson
wanted included and ran a sophisticated computer analysis before
signing off on them.
It was standard for a firm such as ACA to take input from
investors in selecting securities for a CDO, Chepiga said. In
the case of a deal such as Abacus, known as a synthetic
collateralized debt obligation, it would be usual to consult
both long and short investors, which by design have both long
and short investors involved.
"The decision here was made by ACA," she said. "The
selection here was made by ACA."
As for Tourre's email to his girlfriend, Chepiga said it was
irrelevant, calling it "an old fashioned love letter" and noting
it was referencing a Financial Times article, which he attached.
"I know two to three weeks from now you will find he did
nothing wrong," Chepiga said.
JURY SELECTION
Earlier on Monday, the court picked five women and four men
as jurors out of a pool of 48 people. They include a retired
special education teacher, a former retail broker now teaching
art history, a recent medical school graduate and an Episcopal
priest.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest excused some potential
jurors after they said they had views about Wall Street or the
role of banks in the financial crisis. The first juror to be
excused said he had "a fairly jaundiced view of Wall Street."
Forrest also quizzed jurors on whether they had ever heard
of Abacus, Tourre or his nickname, "Fabulous Fab."
At the start of the trial, Forrest warned the lawyers on
both sides to "have a heart" and be mindful many jurors would
not know the financial jargon expected to be used at trial.
Among the words or phrases she singled out were
"asset-backed," "short," "security," "flip book" and "swap." She
also cited the term "trading desk," saying "mere mortals don't
know what a trading desk is."
"Do not assume people know what investment bankers do,"
Forrest added.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.