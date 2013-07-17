In Tourre case, the defense's jury consultant rests

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 The nine jurors who will
decide the fate of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader
Fabrice Tourre include a former stockbroker, a recent medical
school graduate and a technical director of animated movies.
The makeup of the jury may be thanks at least in part to the
influence of Julie Blackman, a social psychologist who has
helped advise on jury selection in some of the biggest
white-collar crime cases in the past decade.
Tourre, 34, is on trial in a civil proceeding in federal
court in New York, in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission accuses him of securities fraud.
In a trial that is expected to last three weeks, jurors will
wade through a sea of financial jargon to decide whether Tourre
deliberately misled investors in a instrument known as a
synthetic collateralized debt obligation.
For Tourre, the important question is not only whether
jurors understand the case but also whether they believe he did
nothing wrong.
Blackman has written that college graduates and people with
higher household incomes sympathize with white-collar defendants
more often than non-graduates and those with lower incomes do.
In the jury selection process used by U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest on Monday, nine potential jurors were selected
at random from a pool of 48. Forrest then asked each of them
basic questions about their occupations, their views of Wall
Street and whether they understood English.
Those Forrest deemed unsatisfactory were replaced with
others from the pool, with at least a dozen potential jurors
rejected by Forrest.
The judge then held three rounds in which lawyers for Tourre
and his accusers at the SEC could strike up to three potential
jurors each.
The lawyers were not allowed to ask the jurors questions,
and it was impossible to know which side had rejected which
juror. But throughout the process, Blackman whispered and passed
notes to one of Tourre's lawyers, Sean Coffey.
In the first round, a female mortgage underwriter at
Cardinal Mortgage Corp was excluded, as was a woman taking
classes in options trading who said she had bought stock in a
Chinese company that was "reporting results fraudulently."
A civil engineering professor and a retired Food and Drug
Administration compliance officer were excluded in the second
round.
After much discussion between Tourre's lawyers and Blackman,
no jurors were excluded in the third round.
The court finally ended up with a panel of five women and
four men, which also included a former special education teacher
and an Episcopal priest.
WEALTHY VICTIMS
Blackman, a vice president at a company called DOAR
Litigation Consulting, started her career as an expert witness
in cases involving battered women, then later began advising
high-priced lawyers in white-collar and patent cases.
In February 2010 she co-wrote an online article, based on a
telephone survey, saying college graduates and higher-income
people were better-disposed toward white-collar defendants.
The article also contended that the "collapse of the economy
has heightened prejudice against the wealthy making it hard for
the presumption of innocence to flourish in these cases."
"As far-fetched as it may seem to suggest that the wealthy
are victims of injustice in the criminal justice system, recent
events have made this so," it said.
Blackman declined to comment on Tuesday.
Charles Stillman, a white-collar defense lawyer who hired
Blackman for several cases, said jury consultants can help
lawyers gain a better perspective on potential jurors.
Blackman, who has a doctorate in psychology, is "enormously
insightful in this difficult process of trying to figure out who
are the best people to give you the best chance of winning a
case," Stillman said.
While lawyers say a jury consultant can help, the help only
goes so far, as some of Blackman's cases show.
In 2005 she helped in the defense of former Tyco
International CEO Dennis Kozlowski, who was convicted of
looting the company.
And she took part in the defense of Goldman Sachs Group
board member Rajat Gupta, who in 2012 was sentenced to two years
in prison for feeding confidential information about the bank to
hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.
On Tuesday jurors heard a litany of terms uncommon outside
the financial sector such as "credit default swaps," "RMBS" and
"ABX index."
A couple of jurors took notes, but the majority did not. By
the afternoon, one was slouching, her eyes often closed.
Among those testifying Tuesday, a current employee and a
former employee of the hedge fund Paulson & Co Inc described the
firm's plan to bet against subprime mortgages and how the hedge
fund came to be involved with Goldman Sachs, where Tourre
worked.
Paolo Pellegrini, a former managing director who left
Paulson & Co in 2008, said the housing market had "appreciated
excessively and housing prices would either stabilize, flatten
out or decline."
Sihan Shu, a managing director at Paulson & Co, said the
hedge fund "wanted to express a bearish view on the U.S. housing
market via subprime mortgage backed securities."
The SEC contends that Tourre failed to disclose to investors
in a synthetic CDO known as Abacus that Paulson & Co had helped
design it to fail and that the hedge fund was also betting
against it.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.