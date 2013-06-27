SEC, ex-Goldman VP Tourre battle over key fraud trial witness

| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 As the civil fraud trial
approaches of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice
president Fabrice Tourre, the two sides are focusing on a key
witness and whether her own legal troubles could affect her
testimony.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said Laura
Schwartz, who worked at a bond insurer, can help establish how
Tourre misled investors in a complex structured mortgage
transaction.
But Tourre's lawyers say that Schwartz has a motive to
"shade her testimony" because she is herself under investigation
by the SEC in a similar case.
Before the trial starts on July 15, U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest in Manhattan must decide the extent Tourre's
lawyers can obtain documents related to the investigation that
could be used to undermine Schwartz's testimony against Tourre.
"It would undercut her credibility as a witness if
introduced into evidence," said Stanley Twardy, a former U.S.
attorney for Connecticut who is now a white-collar defense
attorney at Day Pitney in Stamford.
The SEC accuses Tourre of misleading investors in a
collateralized debt obligation known as ABACUS 2007-AC1 in 2007.
It says he failed to disclose that the hedge fund run by
billionaire John Paulson helped pick the mortgage securities
behind the CDO and was also betting against it.
By January 2008, the SEC says almost all of the securities
in the CDO had been downgraded. The investors lost more than $1
billion, while Paulson netted about the same amount from his
short positions, the SEC says.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to pay $550 million in
2010, in the largest settlement resulting from the SEC's probe
of CDOs. Paulson was not charged.
'PRIMARY POINT OF CONTACT'
At trial, a key issue will be Tourre's interaction with bond
insurer ACA Financial Guaranty Corp, which helped put
the Abacus CDO together and which then insured it.
In a letter to the court on June 10, the SEC said Schwartz,
who was Tourre's "primary point of contact" at ACA, will testify
that Tourre misled her into believing that Paulson was an equity
investor in the CDO and not a short seller.
Sean Coffey, a lawyer for Tourre, said at a court hearing
also on June 10 that he planned to raise questions at the trial
about Schwartz's credibility, because she was being investigated
as part of a probe of another CDO.
In that probe, the SEC is looking into ACA Financial
Guaranty's role as collateral manager for a CDO called ACA ABS
2007-2, according to a broker report filed in February with
securities industry self-regulatory body Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The FINRA report said Schwartz, who left ACA in 2007,
received a so-called Wells notice, which indicates SEC staff was
considering recommending the commission approve taking action
against her.
A lawyer for Schwartz, Robin Alperstein, said no charges
were warranted against her client. A lawyer for ACA Financial
did not respond to requests for comment.
UBS AG, which sold more than $748 million in notes
tied to the CDO, has said it was in discussions with the SEC
about "one CDO in 2007." A spokeswoman declined to comment
further.
MOTIVE TO 'SHADE HER TESTIMONY'
While Tourre's lawyers have put Schwartz on their own
witness list, they have made clear they are mostly concerned
about how she could help the SEC.
Coffey said at the June 10 court hearing that the
investigation into Schwartz could provide a "motive for her to
shade her testimony to support the merits of her own case."
If in the future the SEC decides to drop the investigation
into Schwartz, that would raise questions about "what she was
willing to do at trial in order to avoid being charged," Coffey
said.
Tourre's lawyers have sought to subpoena material related to
the investigation of Schwartz, which Coffey has said they could
ask her about during Tourre's trial.
In court filings Wednesday, the SEC and Schwartz both sought
to block Tourre's subpoenas. Allowing Tourre's lawyer to probe
Schwartz would amount to a mini trial over the other CDO, the
SEC said.
The judge will rule on the motions before the trial.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Goldman
Sachs & Co., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 10-03493.