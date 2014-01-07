Ex-Goldman VP Tourre loses bid for new trial

NEW YORK Jan 7 Fabrice Tourre, a former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc vice president found liable for
securities fraud over a failed mortgage transaction, has failed
to persuade a federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission case against him or to set a new trial.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan on
Tuesday rejected Tourre's contention that his jury had erred in
finding him liable on six of the seven civil charges he faced
over the transaction, which the SEC said caused $1 billion of
investor losses.
Pamela Chepiga, an attorney for Tourre, was not immediately
available for comment. SEC spokesman John Nester was also not
immediately available.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.