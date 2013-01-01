Goldman execs cash in $26.8 mln in stock on New Year's Eve

Jan 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein and departing Chief Financial Officer
David Viniar both exercised restricted stock units on New Year's
Eve that delivered them $4.2 million in cash apiece.
Other executives, including Vice Chairmen Michael Evans and
John Weinberg, Global Head of Human Capital Management Edith
Cooper, Chief of Staff John Rogers, General Counsel Greg
Palm, Global Head of Compliance Alan Cohen, and Chief Accounting
Officer Sarah Smith, also exercised restricted stock units that
generated anywhere from $1.5 million to $3.8 million, according
to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late
on Monday.
Altogether, the nine executives received $26.8 million
through stock sales on Monday, selling shares at an average
price of $126.24. The shares were not awarded as 2012
compensation; rather, they were grants that were awarded in
prior years.
In recent months, top Goldman executives have been cashing
in on those grants before they expire. Including his stock sales
on Monday, Blankfein has taken home $10.1 million in proceeds
from such transactions since October.
The transactions come amid a broader rally in bank shares.
Goldman's stock soared 41 percent in 2012, to close the year at
$127.56.
Goldman representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.