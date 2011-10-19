UPDATE 1-Goldman sets up $2 bln Islamic bond programme

(Recasts, adds details, analysts quotes)
DUBAI Oct 19 Goldman Sachs has
registered a $2 billion Islamic bond programme, providing
further evidence of conventional borrowers looking to
sharia-complaint funding sources as market volatility makes
raising debt finance more difficult.
The investment bank has set up the Cayman Islands-registered
Global Sukuk Company Limited special purpose vehicle to issue
murabaha-structured sukuk, according to a base prospectus filed
with the Irish Stock Exchange.
Murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies
with Islamic law.
"In the current environment it is unsurprising to see
borrowers turning to markets in which they believe liquidity is
still available," Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy unit
at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, said.
"(Goldman Sachs' decision to tap sukuk) is simply a
reflection of the very challenging environment in which we
currently find ourselves, and the relative strength of the sukuk
market at present given that we are seeing solid demand for
assets in this space."
The Islamic bond, which will be listed on the Irish bourse,
could be denominated in UAE dirhams, U.S. dollars, Saudi riyals
or Singapore dollars but a time frame for issuance was not
provided.
The sukuk market has been largely resilient despite a global
financial downturn that has dried up bond issuances.
HSBC's Middle East unit became the first Western
bank to issue a sukuk in May. The $500 million Islamic bond
priced at 155 basis points above midswaps, carrying a maturity
of five years.
Goldman does not have an established presence in the Islamic
banking sector, unlike HSBC through its HSBC Amanah brand.
"Islamic investors are generally not comfortable providing
funding for conventional banks unless it has a very large and
dedicated Islamic business," one Islamic banker said.
"You'll find there are large Islamic investors that aren't
comfortable with it and tell us that they don't want to see
their money being used in a conventional business."
Dar Al Istithmar Limited, which has offices in the U.K. and
Dubai, is the sharia adviser of the programme.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Writing by David French; Editing
by David Cowell)