Labour watchdog visits Goldman Sachs in Zurich over working hours

ZURICH, Sept 12 Goldman Sachs' offices in
Zurich were inspected by a labour watchdog following a complaint
by an employee group that it kept inadequate records of working
hours and overtime.
In Switzerland's finance industry, which generates 6 percent
of the Alpine nation's gross domestic product, the financial
crisis has piled additional pressure on employees in a
traditionally fast-paced industry.
Zurich's labour inspectorate said on Thursday it had carried
out an on-site check on Wednesday at Goldman Sachs' Zurich
offices, where nearly all of the U.S. investment bank's staff of
about 100 in Switzerland are based.
A bank employee lobby group, the Schweizerischer
Bankpersonalverband, informed the labour authority of what the
group said was possible abuse of trust-based working hours.
Trust-based work refers to employees, typically of a higher
rank and pay grade, for whom the firm is not required to keep
strict timekeeping of work hours under labour law.
The lobby group, which represents about 10-15 percent of
Swiss bank employees, mainly lower-paid staff, said it has
reason to believe Goldman Sachs had not properly documented work
hours and overtime.
"It is important to us that banks comply with rules
governing working hours in Switzerland," Denise Chervet, the
head of the organisation, told Reuters.
The labour watchdog did not elaborate on details of the
inspection, citing privacy laws. A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs
declined to comment.
The complaint falls in a grey area for Swiss labour law
after a pilot project devoted to regulating trust-based working
hours in banking ended with no conclusive guidelines.
Until now, labour law has focused on sectors such as
construction, cleaning and temporary work, where allegations of
violations are more commonplace.
Sanctions for firms which repeatedly violate labour law and
refuse to negotiate with labour representatives include fines
and blacklisting for public tenders.
The recent suicides of two top executives in Switzerland has
led to calls from experts for scrutiny of how heavy workloads,
full schedules and extensive overseas travel can exact an
extreme personal toll on those involved.