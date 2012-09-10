Goldman junior bankers branch out as deals dry up

* Bankers asked to multi-task not specialise
* Rivals also loosening structures
* Changes forced by shrinking deals, fees
By Sarah White
LONDON, Sept 10 Goldman Sachs has shaken
up its junior investment banking teams in Europe, asking bankers
to multi-task rather than specialise in particular industries,
as a slowdown in deals also forces rivals to rethink the way
they do business.
Several competitors, including Switzerland's Credit Suisse
and Japan's Nomura, have also loosened up
team structures in similar ways, making the most of their
resources amid faltering revenues and cutbacks.
At Goldman, analysts and associates -- the two most junior
ranks in investment banking -- have been pooled together to work
on deals across industries such as healthcare, private equity
and media, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Divisions by country teams across Europe, the Middle East
and Africa will also be lifted for junior bankers, who will
instead be split into Northern and Southern groups.
A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Many investment banks organise their corporate finance or
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) businesses into industry sectors,
so that bankers can get to know certain companies well, helping
them to win mandates on deals.
But activity has dried up this year as euro zone fears
worsened, with fees from M&A fees in Europe tumbling some 36
percent to around $4 billion this year compared with last year,
according to Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data.
In response, banks have been cutting staff as well as
curbing costs in IT and elsewhere, while even senior bankers
specialising in areas such as equity capital markets -- advising
companies on listings -- have already been branching out to take
on more unfamiliar tasks.
The move by Goldman and others to reorganise teams may
benefit the junior staff concerned, at least giving them deal
experience in a slow market.
"The ability to have a variety of experience is in fact
superior to concentrating early," said Scott Moeller, a
professor in Cass Business School's finance practice who has
previously worked at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.
Moeller said the changes were unlikely to worry clients, who
were generally more concerned about the industry experience of
senior advisers.
He said firms were also revisiting a model employed by
investment banks well before a big boom in the M&A industry over
the last 20 years gave rise to bigger, more specialised teams.
"It sounds like a back to the future move. In the 1980s it
was common that you wouldn't specialise until you passed the
associate level," Moeller added.
At Nomura, teams of analysts and associates in corporate
finance were also reorganised in January in a more flexible
manner, two sources familiar with the matter said. They are
still attached to industry groups but can be asked to pitch in
on deals in other areas.
Nomura declined to comment. Its investment banking division
is facing job cuts as the bank looks to chop $1 billion in
costs.
Credit Suisse brought in similar changes in EMEA at the
start of this year, with analysts and associates previously
organised by country and narrow industries redistributed to
three broader industry groups.
At Goldman, the financial institutions and natural resources
sector are the only ones that will be structured as before, the
internal memo said. The announcement dates back to July but has
only surfaced now.