版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 16:05 BJT

Goldman Sachs names Mahoney new head for financials in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG May 7 Goldman Sachs will relocate John Mahoney to Hong Kong to become head of its financial institutions unit in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, a spokeswoman for the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday.

Mahoney replaces Peter Enns in the role, which involves covering banks and other financial companies in the region. Enns will move to Toronto to become chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs Canada, Hong Kong-based spokeswoman Connie Ling said via email.

Mahoney will move from the United States, where he also covered financial institutions.

Bloomberg News first reported the news of Mahoney's appointment on Wednesday, citing an internal memo. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐