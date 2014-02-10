Ex-Goldman, Noble top traders to set up Asia hedge fund -source

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prices 800 mln euro debt offering with 1 pct coupon
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
HONG KONG Feb 10 Former Goldman Sachs co-head of macro trading for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Leland Lim, is planning to launch a hedge fund with Allan Bedwick, the former head of macro trading in Asia for Noble Group, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Lim, who was a partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, retired last month, while Bedwick quit Singaporean commodities firm Noble Group in January to start a macro hedge fund in the second or third quarter of 2014.
The launch comes as global regulatory changes restrict banks from trading with their own money, forcing prop traders to strike out on their own, and as investor interest in hedge funds in Asia makes its strongest comeback since 2007 on the back of solid performance in 2013.
The source could not estimate the start-up capital as the plan was at an early stage and the duo has yet to register the firm in Hong Kong.
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
LONDON, April 28 A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors on Friday called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer .
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4