Former Goldman staff seek class action status for discrimination

July 2 Two former female employees of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc who have accused the bank of gender
discrimination are seeking class action status for their case.
If class action is granted, the two former employees will be
able to press the case on behalf of all female associates and
vice-presidents in the company's investment bank, investment
management and securities divisions.
Cristina Chen-Oster, a former vice-president and Shanna
Orlich, a former associate, filed their suit in 2010.
The two accused Goldman of fostering a "boys club"
atmosphere where binge drinking was common and meetings were
held at strip clubs.
The case is In re: Chen-Oster vs. Goldman Sachs & Co,
10-06950, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)