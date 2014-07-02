Former Goldman staff seek class action status for discrimination

July 2 Two former female employees of Goldman Sachs Group Inc who have accused the bank of gender discrimination are seeking class action status for their case.

If class action is granted, the two former employees will be able to press the case on behalf of all female associates and vice-presidents in the company's investment bank, investment management and securities divisions.

Cristina Chen-Oster, a former vice-president and Shanna Orlich, a former associate, filed their suit in 2010.

The two accused Goldman of fostering a "boys club" atmosphere where binge drinking was common and meetings were held at strip clubs.

The case is In re: Chen-Oster vs. Goldman Sachs & Co, 10-06950, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York