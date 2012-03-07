Ex-StanChart, Huatai execs plan Asia hedge fund

HONG KONG, March 7 Former Standard Chartered's managing director and derivatives trader Yiming Liang and Yang Yang, the former chief investment officer of China's Huatai Asset Management (Hong Kong), are set to launch hedge fund Goldstream Capital in April.

The duo, friends since their college days about 20 years ago, are setting up the multi-strategy Goldstream Absolute Return Fund. Multi-strategy hedge funds that invest across asset classes are estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to have gobbled up about 60 percent of the $4.43 billion collected by new hedge funds last year.

The fund will start trading with about $50 million mainly from Asian family offices and high networth individuals, Hong Kong-based Liang told Reuters on Wednesday.

The pan-Asia fund will mainly focus on the Greater China region, Liang said, as the two partners from mainland China look to exploit their experience in the region.

"I think we would have some kind of strategic advantage. We have relationships, I have networks in China," said Liang, who holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics.

"From a long-term perspective, we actually wanted to make this as our edge from a business angle," he added.