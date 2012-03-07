UPDATE 1-Ex-StanChart, Huatai execs plan Asia hedge fund

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, March 7 Former Standard Chartered's managing director and derivatives trader Yiming Liang and Yang Yang, the former chief investment officer of China's Huatai Asset Management (Hong Kong), are set to launch hedge fund Goldstream Capital in April.

The duo, friends since their college days about 20 years ago, are setting up the multi-strategy Goldstream Absolute Return Fund. Multi-strategy hedge funds that invest across asset classes are estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to have gobbled up about 60 percent of the $4.43 billion collected by new hedge funds last year.

The fund will start trading with about $50 million mainly from Asian family offices and high networth individuals, Hong Kong-based Liang told Reuters on Wednesday.

The pan-Asia fund will mainly focus on the Greater China region, Liang said, as the two partners from mainland China look to exploit their experience in the region.

"I think we would have some kind of strategic advantage. We have relationships, I have networks in China," said Liang, who holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics.

"From a long-term perspective, we actually wanted to make this as our edge from a business angle," he added.

Liang, who joined Barclays Capital in 1996 to create its credit derivatives business in New York, expects his fund to grow to about $500 million over the next three years as it builds a track record and attracts institutional investors.

Goldstream will join multi-strategy hedge funds such as former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Morgan Sze's Azentus and former Asia head of Highbridge Capital Carl Huttenlocher's Myriad.

Azentus, which manages about $2 billion, and Myriad, which launched with about $300 million, were among the biggest multi-strategy hedge fund launches of last year as investors looked for experienced managers who could invest across asset classes.

Liang's previous employers include Shinsei Bank, where he built the Japanese bank's derivatives trading capabilities, and JPMorgan.

Yang, who previously worked for U.S.-based private equity and wealth management firm Dulles Capital, joined Huatai in 2007 and oversaw more than 40 billion yuan ($6.34 billion).

The two executives have built a team of five at Goldstream and appointed Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as prime brokers and Northern Trust as administrator.