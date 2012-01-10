INTERVIEW-Golf-Europe's women can conquer world - tour chief

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 10 Europe's Solheim Cup win
over the United States in September has given the team belief
they can triumph as individuals anywhere in the world, said tour
chief Alexandra Armas.
Ladies European Tour (LET) executive director Armas also
said the victory by the underdogs in the women's version of the
Ryder Cup had attracted extra interest in the circuit.
"After the Solheim Cup there is belief in our players that
they can now win on whatever tour they decide to play," the
36-year-old Spaniard told Reuters in an interview.
"The Solheim Cup showcased the quality of our golf. Some of
the rookies on the team, like Dutchwoman Christel Boeljon and
Spain's Azahara Munoz, the public might not have heard of
before.
"But they have turned round and gone, 'Wow, they can really
play under extreme pressure'. That was an eye opener for golf
fans and they are keen to see those players again."
Former tour professional Armas was speaking after officials
announced the Ladies British Masters in August would be played
at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club, the LET's headquarters, on the
outskirts of London.
The 2012 schedule will feature 24 tournaments in 19
countries but the Spaniard said it had been tough to make the
tour recession-proof in recent seasons.
"It has been a challenge because women's golf and women's
sport in general doesn't get as much recognition as men's
sport," added Armas.
"Also in the last few years the economic recession has made
things tougher. But even in that difficult environment we've
managed to sustain the number of events we have.
"Of course we would love to have strong growth, more
tournaments and increased prize funds. That hasn't been as we
would have wished but I think we have to be happy with the
sustainability we've managed."
Armas, who took over at the LET in 2005, said the shifting
balance of power in men's golf from the U.S. to Europe had been
a positive force for the women's game.
After years of domination by Tiger Woods, the top four
places in the men's rankings are now occupied by Britons Luke
Donald, Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy, and Martin Kaymer of
Germany.
"As long as people are talking about golf, that can't be
bad," said Armas. "It's worrying if other sports take over.
"But from our perspective anything that makes the public
more interested and more knowledgeable in the sport and
increases participation in the game is definitely going to help
us, like golf's return at the 2016 Olympics will."
One major difference in men's and women's golf is evident in
the makeup of the leading nationalities in the rankings.
There is one Taiwanese (number one Yani Tseng), one Chinese,
six South Koreans and three Japanese in the women's top-20 while
15th-ranked South Korean KJ Choi is the only Asian
representative in the men's list.
"There is a very different dynamic the men don't have and
that's in terms of the strength of Asian golf," said Armas.
"Golf in Asia is very strong among young women and I'm sure
that will happen more and more for the men too over the next 10
years."
Armas said the target for women's golf officials everywhere,
and for the LET especially, was increased television exposure.
"We need to increase media awareness, TV and player
profiles," she said. "Getting air time on international
television is something we have to continue to work on."
(Editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)