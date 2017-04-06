Golf-Palmer tribute pins making quick buck for Masters patrons

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Commemorative pins honouring golfing great Arnold Palmer that were handed out to everyone attending the opening round of the U.S. Masters on Thursday were already appearing for sale online.

A number of "Arnie's Army" replica badges from the 1960s were already listed on online retailer eBay, with one seller seeking $120.

Palmer, who died in September at the age of 87, had a go-for-broke style that added to his appeal among his loyal fans, who became known as "Arnie's Army".

The white replica pins read "I am a member of Arnie's Army" in green writing with the Masters logo in the middle and the start date of the tournament at the bottom.

Palmer was honoured in a moving tribute prior to the start of Thursday's opening round during which his Green Jacket was laid across the back of a white lawn chair at the first tee. (Editing by Neil Robinson)