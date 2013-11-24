Golf-McIlroy settles dispute with former sponsor Oakley

BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
DUBLIN Nov 24 Rory McIlroy has settled a legal dispute with his former sponsor, American sportswear company Oakley, the Irish golfer said on Sunday without disclosing the terms of the deal.
A sponsorship switch to Nike in January by the former world No. 1 prompted Oakley to launch legal action to try to retain its sponsorship deal, saying it had the right to match any improved agreement with another company.
"The legal claims brought by Oakley against Rory McIlroy in California have been amicably settled to the satisfaction of both parties," a statement released on behalf of McIlroy said.
"I am delighted the case is now behind me," McIlroy was quoted as saying.
McIlroy said earlier this month that his legal worries had weighed on him during a disappointing season.
In September he terminated his contract with Dublin-based Horizon Sports Management to form his own management company and the acrimonious split has also reached the courts.
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 12 A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Goldman Sachs Group Inc's bid to dismiss two of the four female plaintiffs in a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the bank of discriminating against women in pay and promotions.