Golf-McIlroy signs multi-year deal with Nike

ABU DHABI Jan 14 World number one golfer Rory McIlroy has signed a "multi-year" sponsorship agreement with U.S. sportswear giant Nike, the company said on Monday at a joint news conference with the Northern Irish athlete.

Commercial terms were not disclosed but the deal is reported to be worth as much as $250 million over 10 years, one of the most lucrative in global sports. It means McIlroy will endorse a range of Nike golfing equipment including clubs, clothing and footwear.