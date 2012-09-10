Golf-McIlroy buys time on flag decision for 2016 Games

Sept 10 World number one Rory McIlroy, in a bid
to dampen mounting speculation over whether he will represent
Britain or Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro,
says he is no rush to make a decision.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman eased to a third win in
four PGA Tour starts at the BMW Championship in Carmel, Indiana,
on Sunday and, for the moment, wants to devote his entire
golfing focus to tournament play.
"I wish to clarify that I have absolutely not made a
decision regarding my participation in the next Olympics,"
McIlroy wrote on Monday in an open letter via his Twitter
account.
"On a personal level, playing in the Olympics would be a
huge honour. However, the Games in Rio are still four years away
and I certainly won't be making any decisions with regards to
participating any time soon.
"...my focus right now is on being the best player I can be,
trying to win major championships and contributing to what will
hopefully be a victorious European side at the forthcoming Ryder
Cup matches against the USA."
Long regarded as heir apparent to Tiger Woods as the game's
leading player, McIlroy has enjoyed a career-best season on the
2012 PGA Tour highlighted by four wins, including a second major
title at last month's PGA Championship.
His swashbuckling approach to golf, coupled with his
down-to-earth, almost boyish, demeanour with the fans, has made
him arguably the most popular player in the game.
However, ever since the decision was made for golf to the
return to the Olympics in 2016 for the first time since 1904,
McIlroy has felt pressured to signal which flag he would prefer
to represent at global sports showpiece.
BRITISH SENTIMENT
In 2009, the Northern Irishman said he would "probably play
for Great Britain", a sentiment he repeated in a recent
interview with the Daily Mail newspaper.
"I am in an extremely sensitive and difficult position..."
McIlroy said in his open letter. "I am a proud product of Irish
golf and the Golfing Union of Ireland and am hugely honoured to
have come from very rich Irish sporting roots, winning Irish
boys, youths and amateur titles and playing for Ireland at all
levels.
"I am also a proud Ulsterman who grew up in Northern
Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. That is my
background and always will be. I receive huge support from both
Irish and British sports fans alike and it is greatly
appreciated.
"Likewise, I feel like I have a great affinity with American
sports fans. I play most of my golf in the U.S. nowadays and I
am incredibly proud to have won both the U.S. Open and the U.S.
PGA Championship in the last two years."
McIlroy said he celebrated the fact that he was supported by
people all over the world, many of whom treated him "as one of
their own".
He added: "This is the way sport should be. Since turning
professional at 18, I have travelled the world playing the game
that I love and consider myself a global player.
"As the world No. 1 right now, I wish to be a positive role
model and a sportsperson that people respect, and enjoy
watching."
