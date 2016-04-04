Golf-Olympic gold medal winners in Rio to get major exemptions

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 4 Golf's major championships threw their support behind the sport's return to the Olympics on Monday, offering exemptions for men's and women's gold medal winners this year to all grand slam events.
Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, who ran the 1996 Atlanta Games, told a news conference that the men's gold medal winner in Rio de Janeiro, where golf will make its return to the Summer Game for the first time in more than a century, would get an invitation to the 2017 Masters.
The Royal and Ancient announced it would offer similar one-year exemptions to both the men's and women's British Opens while the PGA of America and United States Golf Association followed suit with each of their two flagship events.
With the LPGA Tour giving the women's gold medal winner in Rio an automatic exemption into the 2016 Evian Championship and the 2017 ANA Inspiration, all nine majors (four for men and five for women) will be supporting the initiative. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.