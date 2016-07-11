Golf-Spieth pulls out of next month's Olympics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
TROON, Scotland, July 11 World number three Jordan Spieth has pulled out of next month's Olympics because of fears concerning the Zika virus, officials said at a news conference held at the British Open on Monday.
Spieth's withdrawal means the Olympic golf tournament will be without the world's top four golfers. Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy had all previously said they would not be competing in the event. (editing by Rex Gowar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.