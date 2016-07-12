Golf-McIlroy's Postage Stamp advice: Try to hit it in the middle

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
TROON, Scotland, July 12 Rory McIlroy had never played Royal Troon before he came to town last Thursday to get ready for the 145th British Open and after his practice round on Tuesday, you could not blame him if he never played it again.
Specifically, he might not want to play the Postage Stamp, the 123-yard, par-three eighth hole.
"I think I took an eight or a nine," he told a news conference at Troon. "Headed into the front right bunker and it took me like five or six goes to get out of it."
At least he got an idea of how to play the hole when things get serious on Thursday.
"Try to hit it in the middle," he said. "Even hitting it into the middle of the green is a good shot, and then take two putts. If you make four threes there this week, you're probably going to gain a bit of ground on the field." (Reporting by Larry King; Editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.