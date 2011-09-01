Golf-PGA Tour signs nine-year deals with CBS and NBC

BOSTON, Sept 1 The PGA Tour announced on Thursday a new nine-year television deal with the CBS and NBC networks which will take effect from 2013.

PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem declined to give an exact figure for the deal but said it marked an increase in revenue.

CBS will continue its current broadcast television package, an average of 20 tournaments a year, while NBC will continue to televise an average 10 events a year.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce these new long-term agreements with two terrific broadcast partners in CBS and NBC, which secure our television rights for the next decade. Our partnership with all our broadcast partners will provide continuity for our fans throughout the regular season and playoffs," said Finchem.

The PGA tour also has an exclusive 15-year cable deal in place with the Golf Channel that began in 2007.

