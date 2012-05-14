UPDATE 1-Canada's Golf Town to expand in US with Golfsmith buy

* Golf Town to buy Golfsmith $6.10 per share
* Deal valued at about $97 mln
* Martin Hanaka to become CEO of combined company
* Deal expected to close in the third quarter of 2012
May 14 Golfsmith International Holdings Inc
said Canadian golf retailer Golf Town will take it
private for about $97.2 million.
Golf Town, which is owned by private equity firm OMERS, will
pay about $6.10 per share in cash, which represents a 30 percent
premium to Golfsmith's Friday's close of $4.71.
On the closing of the deal, which is expected in the third
quarter, Golfsmith's Chief Executive Martin Hanaka will assume
the role of chief executive of the combined company.
With the deal, Golf Town will add Golfsmith's 85 retail
locations in the United States. The Canadian company currently
has 54 stores across Canada and has recently expanded into the
U.S. market with 6 stores in the greater Boston area.
Golfsmith's shares closed at $4.71 on Friday on the Nasdaq.