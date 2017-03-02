MOVES-Golub Capital hires loan market veteran Tollinchi

| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset
manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at
Crescent Capital Group.
Tollinchi will join the senior leadership of Golub’s broadly
syndicated loans team, according to Meghan Womack, a firm
spokesperson. He will work with Christina Jamieson, the head of
broadly syndicated loans, to expand the firm’s business in this
area.
He will be based in New York and is slated to start at the
end of the month, Womack said. Reuters first reported last month
that Tollinchi had left Crescent.
He previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank and The Bank
of New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Bloomberg previously reported the hire.
Tollinchi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)