GOME says opens store on Amazon.com's China online marketplace

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
HONG KONG, April 22 China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd has opened a store on Amazon.com Inc's online marketplace in the mainland, as China consumer-focused firms make a push towards integrating online and store-based shopping.
GOME said in a statement it will be a major retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances on Amazon's mainland marketplace, Z.cn, with services initially covering Beijing, and then major first- and second-tier cities later this year.
The Chinese home appliances company operates 1,800 offline stores across China.
Last August, Alibaba Group said it would invest $4.6 billion in leading Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, as part of the same trend of bringing together online and store-based shopping. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.