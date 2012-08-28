Daikin to announce Goodman Global purchase Wednesday-Daikin source

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
OSAKA, Japan Aug 29 Daikin Industries Ltd will announce plans on Wednesday to buy U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc for about 300 billion yen ($3.82 billion) by the end of the year, a senior official at the Japanese air-conditioner maker said.
Speaking to reporters on the condition he not be identified, the official said Daikin would not raise capital to fund the deal, and would turn to loans and the bond market, as well as its cash reserves.
Daikin plans to issue about 50 billion yen in straight bonds, the official added.
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.