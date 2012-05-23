UPDATE 1-Cargill in new approach to buy Goodman Fielder oils arm

* Cargill among several bidders, Goodman says
* Competition watchdog plans to rule by July 19
* Final bids due end June
MELBOURNE, May 23 Commodities firm Cargill is
looking to buy Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils
business, reviving a deal that Australia's competition watchdog
rejected two years ago, the agency revealed on Wednesday.
"Cargill Australia Limited is proposing to acquire the
edible fats and oils business of Goodman Fielder Limited," the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on
its web site on Wednesday.
"The ACCC is considering the proposed acquisition in light
of the current competitive environment and any developments in
the relevant markets," it said.
Cargill's new approach had not been previously announced.
Goodman Fielder, 10 percent owned by Singapore palm oil
company Wilmar International, put its Integro edible
fats and oils business and its New Zealand milling arm up for
sale six months ago. Final bids are due at the end of June.
Peter McBride, a spokesman for Cargill, confirmed the bid.
"We see (Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oil business) as
potentially part of the growth plans for our Australian
operations," McBride said.
McBride refused to comment on the details of the bid.
"We have had a number of expressions of interest. There is
demand for the business," Goodman Fielder spokesman Ian
Greenshields said, referring to the edible fats and oils arm.
The competition commission said it aimed to rule on
Cargill's proposal on July 19.
Greenshields declined to comment on how soon the company
would conclude a sale of the business.
However he said the company would not want to get stuck in a
drawn-out process like last time, when Cargill spent 11 months
trying to win approval from the commission before scrapping its
A$240 million bid.
"We certainly wouldn't want to be in a position where we had
that sort of a delay," Greenshields said.
McBride refused to comment on how Cargill planned to win the
support of the ACCC should it be successful with its bid.
Australian food manufacturers have struggled with shrinking
margins in recent years, as their main customers -- Australia's
top two supermarkets Woolworths Ltd and Coles
-- have slashed prices and stepped up sales of cheap home brands
to lure customers.